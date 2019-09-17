Several towns in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee — including both Bristols — have made it to the final round of the 2019 Blue Ridge Outdoors' Top Adventure Towns Contest.

The contest is divided into four categories, and the three towns with the most votes in each category made it to the final round.

St. Paul and Damascus in Virginia face Hot Springs, Virginia, in the Tiny Towns category. Abingdon, Virginia, faces Clifton Forge, Virginia, and Thurmont, Maryland, in the Small Towns category.

The joint entry of Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, faces Boone, North Carolina, and Woodstock, Georgia, in the Medium Towns category. Knoxville, Tennessee; Roanoke, Virginia; and Macon, Georgia, are in the Large Towns category.

In the Medium Town category, Bristol already beat places like Johnson City, Tennessee, and Charlottesville, Virginia.

To vote, go to www.contests.blueridgeoutdoors.com.

