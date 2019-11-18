Bristol Virginia Public Schools and Buchanan County Public Schools were among the 15 winners of the 2019 Dorothy S. McAuliffe School Nutrition Award.
The award is presented by No Kid Hungry Virginia and recognizes school divisions in Virginia that have gone above and beyond by operating all available federal child nutrition programs and those that have exceptional participation in their school breakfast programs, according to a news release.
This is the third year in a row that both school divisions have been presented with this award.
“Our food service program continues to provide phenomenal meal opportunities for our students and families and is a nationwide model for successful programs,” Bristol School Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
He added that the range of meals offered in Bristol is a result of Kathy Hicks, the director of nutrition, the tireless implementation of her staff and the dedication of the city’s School Board.
To qualify for the award, 70% of students in a division who eat free or reduced school lunches must also eat school breakfast. Additionally, eligible school divisions must sponsor and serve meals and snacks through the At-Risk Afterschool Child and Adult Care Food Program as well as summer meals through the Summer Food Service Program or National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option.
No Kid Hungry Virginia partners with schools and districts to connect eligible kids to federal nutrition programs. Programs like Breakfast After the Bell, afterschool meals and summer meals help feed kids throughout the school day and in the summer, the release states.
