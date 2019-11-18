BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg will officiate at the dedication Wednesday of the Jasper Duel Clardy Memorial Bridge, formerly the Ash Street Bridge near Rotary Field in Bristol, Tennessee.
It will be held at 1:30 p.m. by the Tennessee High School class of 1965. SP4 Clardy, who served in the Army, was killed in Vietnam on Dec. 28, 1965, and is buried in Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol. He was the first soldier from the Twin City to die in the war, according to a news release.
Representatives from the class recommend that those attending arrive by 1:15 p.m. and park at Rotary Field just beyond the dead end of Tennessee Avenue into Ash Street.
