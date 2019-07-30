ABINGDON, Va.–Deputies in Washington County, Virginia, are responding to a call in the Hidden Valley section after a breaking and entering call this evening.
Deputy Darrell Dickenson said the Washington County Sheriff's Office received a breaking and entering call. Officers arrived at the scene and a person inside refused to come out of the house, Dickenson said.
Dickenson said he's not sure if the person is being verbal or just not coming out of the home.
At 7:15 p.m. additional deputies were being called to the home.
The property is located on Porterfield Highway, not far from its intersection with Hidden Valley Road.