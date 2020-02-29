Klondike Derby 01

Boy Scouts take aim at the archery station during the annual Sequoyah Council Klondike Derby on Saturday morning at Sugar Hollow Park.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
Klondike Derby 05

Troop 8 Boy Scout Connor Branham saws a log during the annual Sequoyah Council Klondike Derby on Saturday morning at Sugar Hollow Park.

BRISTOL, Va. — Nineteen teams ventured into the unknown Saturday to retrieve water for the thirsty town of Cripple Creek.

The mission served as one of 10 stations during the 51st Overmountain Vance Klondike Derby. The fictional community of Cripple Creek was located at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia, where teams of Boy Scouts returned with a 5-gallon bucket of water.

Klondike Derby 03

Troop 8 Boy Scouts work on first aid during the annual Sequoyah Council Klondike Derby on Saturday morning at Sugar Hollow Park.

More than 90 local Boy Scouts from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia tested various skills at the annual Klondike Derby, which was held for the first time at Sugar Hollow Park. The Scouts represented 13 troops. They were divided into 19 teams, each pushing and pulling handmade sleds.

At Cripple Creek, one team at a time raced around a course with their sled to retrieve water.

Klondike Derby 04

A Boy Scout makes notes on the compass course during the annual Sequoyah Council Klondike Derby on Saturday morning at Sugar Hollow Park.

In the past, the Klondike Derby has been held in downtown Bristol, which Scout leader Brandon Hart said made the event more public, as shoppers and diners walking along State Street could watch the Scouts in action.

But Hart said the Scouts decided several years ago that a change was needed, especially as a couple districts were realigned. The open area at Sugar Hollow also allowed the Scouts to participate in an archery event.

Klondike Derby 06

Troop 1 Boy Scouts Matthew Surber and Hayden Miller try to put up a tent with one arm tied behind their backs in less than 5 minutes during the annual Sequoyah Council Klondike Derby on Saturday morning at Sugar Hollow Park.

Early Saturday, the Scouts began about 9 a.m. It was 25 degrees with snow on the ground. Bundled up in coats, hats and gloves, the boys and girls trekked around the park, going from station to station.

At the fire building station, the Scouts had to build a fire, using various techniques, and burn through a rope, Hart said. The Scouts had 15 minutes to complete the task, and most used flint and steel to start a fire. They could use any firebuilding technique except the use of a lighter.

Klondike Derby 07

There were also stations for map reading, compass usage, first aid and disabilities, where the youth had to build a tent using only one arm.

Changing the venue of the Overmountain District’s Klondike Derby had been under discussion for several years, according to a news release. However, in tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Klondike Derby held in the historic downtown of Bristol, moving to a different location was not considered.

Klondike Derby 08

Some of the trophies to be earned by local Boy Scouts during the annual Sequoyah Council Klondike Derby on Saturday morning at Sugar Hollow Park.

The Klondike Derby Committee incorporated some of the suggestions and ideas that have been gathered from past Derby surveys, discussions with unit leaders and youth input.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

