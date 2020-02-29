BRISTOL, Va. — Nineteen teams ventured into the unknown Saturday to retrieve water for the thirsty town of Cripple Creek.
The mission served as one of 10 stations during the 51st Overmountain Vance Klondike Derby. The fictional community of Cripple Creek was located at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia, where teams of Boy Scouts returned with a 5-gallon bucket of water.
More than 90 local Boy Scouts from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia tested various skills at the annual Klondike Derby, which was held for the first time at Sugar Hollow Park. The Scouts represented 13 troops. They were divided into 19 teams, each pushing and pulling handmade sleds.
At Cripple Creek, one team at a time raced around a course with their sled to retrieve water.
In the past, the Klondike Derby has been held in downtown Bristol, which Scout leader Brandon Hart said made the event more public, as shoppers and diners walking along State Street could watch the Scouts in action.
But Hart said the Scouts decided several years ago that a change was needed, especially as a couple districts were realigned. The open area at Sugar Hollow also allowed the Scouts to participate in an archery event.
Early Saturday, the Scouts began about 9 a.m. It was 25 degrees with snow on the ground. Bundled up in coats, hats and gloves, the boys and girls trekked around the park, going from station to station.
At the fire building station, the Scouts had to build a fire, using various techniques, and burn through a rope, Hart said. The Scouts had 15 minutes to complete the task, and most used flint and steel to start a fire. They could use any firebuilding technique except the use of a lighter.
There were also stations for map reading, compass usage, first aid and disabilities, where the youth had to build a tent using only one arm.
Changing the venue of the Overmountain District’s Klondike Derby had been under discussion for several years, according to a news release. However, in tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Klondike Derby held in the historic downtown of Bristol, moving to a different location was not considered.
The Klondike Derby Committee incorporated some of the suggestions and ideas that have been gathered from past Derby surveys, discussions with unit leaders and youth input.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.