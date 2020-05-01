Angela Boswell, the grandmother of a Blountville toddler whose remains were found in March, was scheduled to appear before a Kingsport judge Thursday for a hearing related to theft, burglary and other charges filed against her last month, but the proceeding was postponed after a witness was unable to attend.
In March, authorities accused Boswell, 42, of breaking into her parents’ home in a trailer park near Kingsport and stealing two televisions, two guns and an electric handsaw.
After Boswell was arrested in Kingsport on March 26, she was taken to the Sullivan County jail, where officials said they found what appeared to be a small bag of crystal methamphetamine and a possible $50 counterfeit bill on her.
Boswell was charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money. She has remained at the jail since the arrest. Her bond was set at $50,000.
On a brief call with Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Joshua Parsons and Whitney Taylor, a Kingsport-based lawyer representing Boswell, Kingsport General Sessions Court Judge Mark Toohey set the next court date for May 14 at 1 p.m.
The hearing was rescheduled because the witness was ill, the judge said.
Boswell did not appear on the call.
The entire exchange lasted only a few minutes and took place over videoconferencing service Zoom, an example of how courts have adapted to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve become pretty technologically savvy here,” said Toohey, who joined the call from his home.
Another person, Larry Chad Fields, 37, is also wanted in connection with the burglary at Boswell’s parents’ home. Captain Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Thursday that Fields had not been located. He is charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $10,000.
Boswell also has a separate ongoing case in a Bristol court, where she was charged in February with stealing a vehicle that was sought when authorities were searching for her missing granddaughter, Evelyn, whose body was later found on family property in Blountville on March 6.
Angela Boswell previously told the Bristol Herald Courier that she did not steal the vehicle.
Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, is currently in jail on a charge of filing false reports after authorities said she provided false information during the search for her daughter.
Nobody has been charged in the toddler’s disappearance or death.
The investigation is ongoing, Seabolt said Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.