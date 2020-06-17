Repairs to the Boone Lake Dam in Northeast Tennessee remain on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tennessee Valley Authority still aims to have the project completed and lake levels back to normal by July 2022, Project Manager Sam Vinson said during an online media briefing Tuesday.
The pandemic led to some changes for the project, such as increased telework for staff and visitors not being allowed on-site, but COVID-19 did not result in the site being shut down, Vinson said.
“It did not impact our production,” he said.
Boone Dam has been the focus of a major multimillion-dollar remediation since a sinkhole was discovered in 2014. The TVA then lowered lake levels to about 10 feet below winter pool levels and set out to build a composite barrier made of non-erodible material to fix the seepage issues.
That part of the project is still ongoing, and officials hope to have it completed by May 2021, with lake levels gradually returning to normal by July 2022.
In the meantime, lower lake levels exposed about 1,400 acres of lakebed, where vegetation is growing.
To help manage this vegetation growth, the TVA has mulched hundreds of acres of lakebed, including 650 acres in 2019, according to Vinson.
Those efforts remain ongoing, and crews have mulched about 550 acres so far this year, he said.
TVA also plans to spray up to 600 acres with an Environmental Protection Agency-approved herbicide on areas mulching equipment could not previously reach and where the chemicals could prevent growth in previously mulched areas from reemerging, Vinson said.
Overall, Vinson said the project remains within budget. About $215 million has been spent so far from an approved $457 million budget, he said.
