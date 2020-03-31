BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — New charges filed against Angela Boswell, the grandmother of Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell, have resulted in an increased bond for an earlier case.
Last week, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office charged Boswell, 42, with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money. She was accused of breaking into her parents’ home and stealing TVs, weapons and other items. A Kingsport judge set bond at $50,000.
As a result, the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office asked Judge J. Klyne Lauderback in Bristol to increase bond on a previous theft charge. Last month, she was charged in the theft of a vehicle that was sought during the search for her granddaughter, whose body was found March 6.
Evelyn was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert after family members said they hadn’t seen her since December. Authorities only learned of her disappearance on Feb. 18. Her mother, Megan Boswell, is currently in jail on a charge of filing false reports after authorities said she provided false information during the search.
Assistant District Attorney Joshua Rose asked the judge to increase Boswell’s bond “due to her continuing criminal activity.” Lauderback increased bond to $50,000 in the theft case. She was out on $8,000 bond at the time of her new charges last week.
Evelyn’s death remains under investigation, and no one has been charged.
