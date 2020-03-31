BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.—New charges against Angela Boswell, the grandmother of Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell, have resulted in an increase in bond in an earlier case.

Last week, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office charged Boswell, 42, with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility, and possession of counterfeit money. A Kingsport judge set bond at $50,000.

As a result, the Sullivan County District Attorney’s office asked Judge J. Klyne Lauderback in Bristol to increase bond on a previous theft charge. Last month, she was charged in the theft of a vehicle, which was sought during the search for her granddaughter, whose body was found on March 6.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Rose asked the judge to increase bond “due to her continuing criminal activity.” Lauderback increased bond to $50,000 in the theft case. She was out on bond at the time of her new charges last week.

