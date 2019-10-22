ABINGDON, Va. — Boiler issues which left the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without hot water were expected to be resolved late Tuesday.

On Friday morning, one of the facility’s two boilers had mechanical issues and was shut down, according to jail Superintendent Stephen Clear. The mechanical contractor was called to evaluate the situation.

By Friday afternoon, the second boiler was having similar issues and needed to be shut down. Clear said emergency procedures were put into action and replacement boilers purchased. The replacements were expected to be delivered and installed Monday, but a delay kept them from being delivered and installed until late Tuesday, Clear said.

Three people informed the Bristol Herald Courier that the issues left the jail without any hot water.

