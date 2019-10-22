Southwest VA Regional Jail 06

The Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, which houses more prisoners than any other jail authority in the state, has been operating for nearly 15 years.

ABINGDON, Va. — Boiler issues at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, which left the facility without hot water, were expected to be fixed late Tuesday.

On Friday morning, one of the facility’s two boilers had mechanical issues and was shut down, according to jail superintendent Stephen Clear. The mechanical contractor was called to evaluate the situation.

By Friday afternoon, the second boiler was having similar issues and needed to be shut down. Clear said emergency procedures were placed into action and an emergency purchase of replacement boilers was made. The replacements were expected to be delivered and installed Monday, but a delay kept them from being delivered and installed late Tuesday, Clear said.

Two people informed the Bristol Herald Courier that the issues left the jail without any hot water.

