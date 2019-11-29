The body of missing 38-year-old kayaker David Brent Glidewell was found in Laurel Bed Lake Friday morning, according to Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries spokesman Lee Walker.
The man fell Wednesday from his kayak into the Russell County lake. High winds are suspected to have capsized the kayak. He was kayaking with another individual who attempted to find him, but was unsuccessful, authorities previously said.
Dive teams, boats with sonar equipment, an unmanned aircraft system, and American Red Cross Mountain Empire Chapter arrived at the lake Friday to assist in the search. Glidewell’s cause of death hasn’t yet been determined, Walker said.
Virginia Conservation Police, Virginia Department of Games and Inland Fisheries, Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team, Black Diamond Search and Rescue, Christians Aid Ministries Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Cleveland Lifesaving Crew, Hayter’s Gap Fire Department, Valley Rescue Squad, Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, Saltville Rescue Squad, Lebanon Lifesaving Crew, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Emergency Management and three search, rescue and recovery K-9s assisted in the search and recovery efforts.
