DUFFIELD, Va. — Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds is investigating after a decomposed body was found in Duffield, Virginia, on Saturday.
The man’s body was discovered on Boone Trail Road near an industrial park, according to Edds.
“At this time, we don’t know about the cause of death. It was decomposed so bad,” Edds said. “We think we know who it is, but we’re not 100 percent sure. We don’t know the cause of death or anything like that.”
The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, Virginia, for an autopsy, Edds said.
