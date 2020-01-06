BRISTOL, Tenn. — The body found over the weekend in a wooded area near Shankle Mill Road and Grove Park Drive in Bristol, Tennessee has been identified by police as Terry E. McMurray of Bristol, Tennessee.
McMurray, 26, was found dead Saturday by a person who was walking in the area, according to a Bristol Tennessee Police Department news release. There is no evidence of criminal activity surrounding McMurray’s death, and the investigation continues, the release states. The cause of death has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Odle at 423-989-5530 or codle@bristoltn.org.
