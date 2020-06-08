BRISTOL, Va. — City school leaders support seeking a waiver to open schools in August should Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to resume public education include anything less.
Members of the city School Board said Monday during their monthly meeting that learning is best accomplished when students and teachers interact directly rather than through virtual or online learning. Northam is expected to announce his plans at 2 p.m. for public schools and colleges to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northam directed all schools to close temporarily March 13 to reduce the spread of the pandemic and on March 23 extended that order to the end of the academic year. That forced schools to use virtual teaching methods to wrap up semesters while forgoing most end-of-course standardized testing.
Perrigan broached the possibility of seeking a waiver, since most of the governor’s policies to reopen businesses have applied statewide unless a locality asked to opt out.
While the number of cases statewide continues to climb, Bristol has no active cases and has reported just four since March.
“I think we should seek a waiver now,” board member Randy Alvis said. “Easy is not the right word, but it was easier to end the year remotely, I feel like, than to start a year remotely. … I think we need to be in the classroom.”
Perrigan predicted remote learning would produce “learning gaps,” in part because some students didn’t participate in academic activities offered during April and May after school buildings closed.
The state rejected a city request for a waiver to conduct traditional summer school classes.
“My intent is to get our students and our staff back into a normal school as soon as possible. I believe — and I think everybody in this room believes — the best way to provide education is first building relationships and [having] that personal contact,” Perrigan said. “I’m going to do everything I can to get our kids back in school in a safe manner as quickly as possible.”
Board member Tyrone Foster called remote learning a “headache” and expressed support for classroom instruction when classes resume, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 20. Board member Ronald Cameron asked if they should consider starting even earlier, in case a second wave of cases occurs this fall.
Chairman Steve Fletcher said they need to remind the governor that Bristol is different from other parts of the state.
Northam appointed an education work group in April and charged it with developing guidelines for reopening schools.
“We believe there will be six possible scenarios,” Perrigan told the board. “Those include starting Aug. 20 normally with all students back in the building operating on a normal schedule, starting Aug. 20 remotely — starting this next year the way we ended last year — or a hybrid. Maybe something like 25% of our kids come on Monday, 25% on Tuesday, 25% on Wednesday and 25% on Thursday with everybody taking Friday to breathe. Another option is we could move our start date back past Aug. 20 and then apply one of those three scenarios.”
School divisions are required to provide 180 days of instruction, but that was waived due to the pandemic.
Providing transportation could be a major challenge, Perrigan said. Based on current social distancing guidelines of 6 feet of separation, the system could only transport 10 or 11 students on a bus that would typically haul between 40 and 70 each day. Another would be feeding students if 75% aren’t in the building on any given day.
In addition, teachers who aren’t under contract during June and July are currently working to develop plans for online learning in case buildings aren’t allowed to open.
“After the governor’s press release, we will have a leadership team meeting with all central office staff and building leadership, and they [Department of Education] will provide guidance in the areas of food service, facilities, athletics, instruction, transportation, human resources [and] finance to develop plans for those scenarios,” the superintendent said.
In other matters, the board unanimously approved a revised $29.5 million operating budget for fiscal 2020-21 that includes a projected $900,000 reduction in state and local funding.
The meeting was the last for retiring board member Cameron after 16 years of service. Fellow board members, teachers and members of the audience thanked him for his service and delivered a standing ovation.
