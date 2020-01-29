The state clemency board is recommending against a commutation for a Bluff City, Tennessee, woman convicted of twice trying to kill her husband.
In 2015, Misty Lee Addair, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted premeditated murder and was ordered to serve 15 years in prison. Last year, she filed an application for clemency asking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to commute her sentence and allow her to be released early from prison.
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Executive Clemency Board, which met in Nashville, made a nonbinding recommendation to the governor to deny Addair’s request for commutation, according to spokesman Dustin Krugel. The recommendation will be sent to Lee, but the governor may or may not act on Addair’s application, Krugel added.
In her application, Addair admitted to giving her husband rat poison for three years and later shooting him. According to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who attended Wednesday’s hearing, Addair shot her husband and left him for dead in the woods when the poison didn’t work.
Addair admitted to the crimes but said she didn’t want her husband to die. She claimed that her husband had been controlling, and she snapped.
The woman said she wants an early release so she can take care of her ill spouse. She also said she wants to help counsel other married couples and families affected by domestic violence.
“I am not requesting to discount my guilt, just a second chance to show what true transformation and reform can produce in someone’s life,” Addair wrote in a letter to Lee.
Staubus strongly opposed Addair’s request for commutation.
“To grant clemency would undermine the rule of law, depreciate the seriousness of the crime committed against the victim and undercut all the efforts in Sullivan County to combat the scourge of domestic violence,” Staubus said.
As a result of the shooting and rat poisoning, Addair’s husband is currently paraplegic, according to Staubus.
Wednesday’s clemency hearings were the first to take place since Lee took office in 2019.
Addair is currently housed at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville.
