One incumbent won and another was voted out Tuesday in the race for three seats on the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
In the Harrison District, incumbent Phillip McCall beat political newcomer David L. “Sappo" Millsap. McCall received 1,314 votes while Millsap received 1,137, according to unofficial numbers late Tuesday.
Charlie S. Hargis Jr. beat incumbent Allison Mays in the Madison District by just 54 votes with 1,420 casting ballots for him. Mays received 1,366 votes.
In the Monroe District, Wayne Stevens won with 1,388 votes, or 627 votes over Heather Carlsen, who received 761 votes. He will replace Supervisor Eddie Copenhaver, who didn’t run for reelection.
“It was a lot of hard work, and I’m kind of relieved it’s over, but it’s a big challenge ahead of me,” Stevens said. “… I would like to thank the people of my district for coming out and voting for me. I’d like to also thank my opponent for running a clean race.”
One of the first issues Stevens said he expects to face is finding a solution for the county courthouse issues. Voters shot down a referendum Tuesday to move court functions from the 150-year-old courthouse on Main Street in downtown Abingdon to the former Kmart building for $30 million. The current courthouse doesn’t have enough space or parking, and there are security issues.
“The issue over the courthouse is something we’re going to have to look into and try to work out a better solution to see what we can do on it,” Stevens said. “Of course, emergency services and our school system are priorities, too. There’s a lot of things on the horizon to be looking at. It’ll be a challenge, but I think we’ve got a good board, and we can work through it.”
McCall said he’s honored to serve a sixth term on the board but was shocked that Mays lost her seat on the board and David Henry lost his commissioner of revenue seat.
“I’m not sure what kind of message is going on out there,” McCall said.
The first issue the board will address will be renovating the courthouse, he said.
“… We’ll have to see what we’ll have to do there — hire a consultant and engineers and see what we can go about getting enough square footage to continue the courthouse in its footprint,” McCall said. “That’ll be a major thing for the board.”
Supporting the county’s school system and nonprofit organizations will continue to be priorities, McCall said.
Hargis couldn’t be reached for comment about his win late Tuesday.
