ABINGDON, Va. — Temporary dwellings are now allowed along South Holston Lake in Washington County while residents build permanent structures.
On Tuesday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to permit residential use of camper trailers and recreational vehicles in the Shoreland Recreation Zoning District along the lake.
Such temporary dwellings would have to be moved once a permanent structure is completed.
This ordinance would allow the installation of double-wide or triple-wide trailers in the district, but no single-wide trailers would be allowed in that area along the lake.
The new ordinance would allow for an RV or a manufactured home to be used on a temporary basis, said Stephen Richardson, the county’s zoning administrator.
The county’s Planning Commission previously approved the ordinance.
The Board of Supervisors, in turn, voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.
In other business Tuesday, the board added $3,000 for administrative/management services to a $50,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation that is slated to develop the Mendota Trail.
This money will be used to buy modified shipping containers that will be used to build a couple of covered bridges on the Mendota Trail, said County Administrator Jason Berry.
Such a building material “sounds odd” but will be unique, said board member Saul Hernandez, who represents the Mendota area of the county.
The board also approved spending $4,200 to upgrade the dog runs at the C.C. Porter Animal Shelter in Abingdon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.