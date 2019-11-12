ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution at its Tuesday meeting supporting Virginia’s Great Valley Lewis & Clark Eastern Legacy Trail.
That trail is now being developed to honor pioneer explorers who passed through Glade Spring and Abingdon, said Garrett Jackson, the Washington County committee chairman of the trail organization.
This nongovernmental committee is slated to pay for signs along the trail, as it develops, with property owners willing to have signs posted on their property, Jackson said.
Much of the trail would follow along U.S. Highway 11, though a portion would follow U.S. Highway 19 en route to Little Moccasin Gap, Jackson said.
Currently, Jackson added, the trail’s designated route is open for interpretation.
In other business Tuesday, Robert Goldsmith presented an annual report on People Inc., a community action partnership, noting that the nonprofit organization has mentored students, offered low-interest loans and comprehensive homeownership counseling.
The Board of Supervisors, in turn, honored People Inc. and Goldsmith, the president and CEO, while recognizing 55 years since that organization was formed in 1964.
On another matter, the board unanimously appointed Ben Jenkins to the Virginia Highlands Airport Authority for the Tyler District of Washington County.
