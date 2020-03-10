ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved granting $125,000 to a new high-tech company coming to Abingdon at a meeting Tuesday.
That grant is part of performance agreement with the 1901 Group, which has plans to invest $1.15 million to bring a cybersecurity and IT performance operation to Abingdon.
The company is expected to provide 150 new jobs, paying approximately $50,000 per year.
The performance agreement will be granted to the company as it provides jobs and invests money, said Whitney Bonham, the county’s director of economic development.
The company hopes to begin operations this spring, Bonham said. “And very quickly,” she added.
These new jobs will offer “some higher-wage opportunities for our citizens,” Bonham said.
The grant using county funds would provide up to $40,000 as reimbursement for the company’s lease payment to fund initial location operations at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, said County Attorney Lucy Phillips.
Also on Tuesday, Phillips reported that a study of the county’s noise ordinance would be brought to the Board of Supervisors in April.
At Tuesday’s meeting, two speakers voiced opposition to the noise ordinance’s broad definition of the word “device” — “any mechanism which is intended to, or which actually produces excessive noise when operated or handled” — which has been interpreted to include barking dogs.
“A dog is not a device that you can turn off and on,” said Christy Long of Abingdon.
“Maybe there needs to be a public hearing,” Long said. “It is very upsetting as a dog owner. ... How can you humanely keep a dog from barking?”
Trey Hewitt said he’s owned coon-hunting hound dogs for years.
And even if you use a dog collar to prevent barking, Hewitt said dogs will squeal and bark again.
“I’ve got coyotes that wake me up every night in front of my house,” Hewitt said.
Those coyotes, in turn, will make a dog bark, he added.
“How are you going to shut a dog up? It’s a dog,” Hewitt said.
