BRISTOL, Tenn. — An employment contract for Tom Sisk as the new director of schools in Bristol, Tennessee, was unanimously approved Thursday by the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education.
Sisk’s annual base salary will be $135,000. The employment contract, approved during a called meeting, shows that the new director’s first day on the job will be Nov. 1, but board member Jill Harrison said Sisk will actually start working on Monday, Nov. 4. The contract expires Oct. 31, 2023.
“I am certainly honored that the board has placed trust in me,” Sisk said via phone during the meeting. “I want to reaffirm to everyone there listening that I will do my absolute best to continue to grow our school system and to make it the best it can possibly be.”
Sisk was publicly interviewed by the board on Sept. 16. Following that interview, the board voted unanimously to begin the process of offering him a contract.
He was the only candidate interviewed publicly, but Board Vice Chairman Jim Butcher said the board interviewed a total of seven candidates, including Sisk, in separate one-on-one sessions between individual candidates and individual school board members.
Sisk, 54, is currently the superintendent of Limestone County Schools in Alabama and has been in that position since 2012. He has 32 years of experience in education and has held positions in teaching, administration and coaching.
Under his leadership, Limestone County Schools worked with local businesses and community colleges to implement a technical education and training program, which now has about 2,000 kids enrolled in about 25 programs.
Sisk said he is no stranger to finding creative ways to generate money such as hiring a grant writer and his efforts allowed Limestone County school system to do $65 million worth of renovations in schools in the last six years, all while staying on budget.
He also previously said he believes administrators should have an active role in schools and he tried to make more than 800 visits a year to classrooms in Limestone County to interact with students and teachers.
