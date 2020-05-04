BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education unanimously approved a four-year employment contract for Annette Tudor as director of schools during a teleconferenced called meeting Monday evening.
Tudor, who has served as interim director for more than two months, will have a base salary of $130,000, which is $5,000 less than the base salary she requested to step back into the role of interim and $5,000 less than her predecessor. However, with deferred compensation, automobile allowance and benefits, her compensation totals $149,500. The board can also approve raises for Tudor following annual performance reviews.
She is officially set to start in the position July 1, the first day of the next fiscal year.
During the meeting, board Secretary Derek Linkous, who was part of the contract process, said the actual negotiation with Tudor went very smoothly, which solidified his position that she was the right person for the job.
After the vote, board member Jill Harrison said Tudor has proven a number of times that she has what it takes to lead the district.
“It’s the way in which she’s active and worked for our district that evidences her qualifications to serve as our director of schools,” Harrison said. “Her actions and her leadership in these especially difficult times have shown, at least to me, time and time again, that she is the individual that we should put into this position.”
She added that Tudor wants to take the district to a higher level, not just in terms of test scores, grades or graduation rates but also in terms of treating students with equality and making sure needed services are provided.
“I don’t think she’s going to be satisfied with the status quo,” Harrison said.
The board officially appointed Tudor interim director at a called meeting Feb. 25, after accepting the resignation of former Director of Schools Tom Sisk after questions arose about his academic credentials and his use of the title doctor. The board bought out his contract, which netted him more than $76,000 in severance pay.
Tudor also served as interim director before Sisk stepped into the role.
