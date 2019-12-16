BRISTOL, Va. — With little discussion Monday, the Bristol Virginia School Board unanimously accepted conditions sought by the City Council regarding its approval last week of a funding model to construct a new elementary school.
The board voted 4-0, with one member absent, to accept conditions that would void the agreement and stop the project if the monthly payment exceeds $1.3 million, the city’s bond counsel deems the school debt unconstitutional or if city financial advisers Davenport and Co. find a better form of financing.
The fourth amendment gives final approval of the chosen financing model to City Council.
Council voted 3-2 last week to approve a plan that includes a triple net lease with developer J.A. Street and Associates to construct an $18.4 million school to be built adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan said he doesn’t anticipate any of the first three conditions occurring, noting that interest rates have declined multiple times since the original proposal — using the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act — was finalized.
“By March 2020, we will have the guaranteed maximum price. Using that, we may have some additional financing models to look at,” Perrigan said after the meeting. “Let’s say it’s $18.4 million. Then the financers would look at the interest rates at that time, and the City Council would have a choice on which path to follow — either the original triple net lease or a new financing mechanism.”
The long-running debate over this project is the cost, because the city has no borrowing capacity and more than $105 million of debt already on its books. The school division intends to meet the monthly payments through savings generated by closing three schools and shifting state lottery funds, rather than asking the council for a greater allocation.
Last year, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office issued a formal opinion that the PPEA lease agreement would not count against the city’s debt.
Based on Herring’s opinion and favorable reviews by the city’s bond rating agencies, Perrigan said he didn’t expect the plan to be deemed unconstitutional.
“I’m not sure about what other mechanisms are out there to finance it, but I think an RFP [request for proposals] will probably go out from the city manager’s office this week to try and find additional financing mechanisms,” Perrigan said.
Mayor Neal Osborne attended the meeting and said he doubts other financing options would be available.
“I don’t see it as a likely possibility because they [board] searched wide and far for this financing option,” Osborne said. “I think it just covers our bases if Davenport comes to the city and says they’ve found another model. I see the PPEA as the only way to realistically do this.”
The board also approved increasing the square footage of the building if the cost didn’t force the monthly payments above that $1.3 million threshold. Perrigan said the change, which would add two additional classroom spaces, is expected to add about $600,000 to the total cost and would be cheaper than going back and expanding the building later.
The mayor, one of three council members who supported the plan, said he’s heard a lot of positive feedback since the vote.
“There is a vocal group of people opposed to this plan who opposed it from the start,” Osborne said. “The majority of people I’ve spoken with have thanked me. They’re excited about a new school; they see it as a net positive, and I see it as a net positive. Having had this week, after things have calmed down, the financing model works, and it’s really the only one that’s financially responsible for the city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.