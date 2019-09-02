BRISTOL, Tenn. — As it has in the past, Bristol Motor Speedway announced it will open its campgrounds to hurricane evacuees.

Evacuees of Hurricane Dorian can access the Medallion Campground off state Highway 394 beginning Tuesday at noon. 

BMS officials said they encourage evacuees to call toll free 866-415-4158 for more information.

