BRISTOL, Tenn. — C.J. Harrington stood over a grill outside his camper Tuesday afternoon, cooking strips of bacon and placing them on a paper towel-covered plate.
He was traveling to Melbourne, Florida, when he decided to wait out Hurricane Dorian. He said he heard that Bristol Motor Speedway was opening up a campground to hurricane evacuees, and he traveled north to Bristol from Jennings, Florida, which is near the border with Georgia.
“I don’t play with nature,” Harrington said.
He was the first evacuee to arrive at the Medallion Campground off state Route 394, which BMS has opened free of charge to people who may need to leave their communities as the storm approaches the East Coast.
“We’re blessed to have this big beautiful facility, and when people are in need, we’re thankful to be able to offer our place and open our doors,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway, told the news media Tuesday.
Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas with dangerous winds and flooding, and at least seven people were reported dead from the storm, which hit the islands Sunday. The hurricane — which has since been downgraded from a Category 5 to a Category 2 storm — is now moving northwest toward Florida and the southeastern U.S.
The storm is expected to move close to Florida’s east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday, come near Georgia and South Carolina between Wednesday and Thursday and reach North Carolina on Thursday, according to a forecast from the National Hurricane Center. Government officials ordered numerous evacuations along the East Coast ahead of the storm.
Harrington, 65, said he is from Plymouth, Massachusetts, but spends his winters in Melbourne, where he camps out in a trailer. He said he was thankful for the free place to stay in Bristol and said he’s keeping an eye on the weather to figure out when he may be able to continue on with his trip.
“I’m just riding it out. I’d like to leave [Wednesday] morning and head for Melbourne, but I don’t think it’s going to happen ’til Thursday,” he said.
No other evacuees were at the site Tuesday afternoon.
Caldwell said BMS received some calls about the campsite, but he didn’t have an estimate on how many evacuees may end up coming to BMS. This isn’t the first time BMS has opened its campgrounds during a hurricane in recent years — it welcomed evacuees from Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“Our belief is these folks have been displaced, they are going through a hard time, and if we can help them out a little bit, that’s what we want to do,” Caldwell said.
