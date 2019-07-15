BRISTOL, Tenn. — The July 27 Alabama concert at the new Thunder Valley Amphitheatre has sold out, Bristol Motor Speedway announced Monday.

Although seating is sold out, there are a limited number of Bud Light Landing standing-room-only tickets remaining, according to a news release. For more information, call 423-BRISTOL.

Along with Alabama, John Michael Montgomery will be a special guest. Those who have tickets are encouraged to arrive early. Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. BMS recommends parking be purchased in advance at www1.ticketmaster.com/alabama-general-parking-pass/event/1B0056A2937F5AB2. Guests without parking permits will be directed to the Landing lot off of state Route 394 at Copperhead Road.

