A Sullivan County, Tennessee, woman was convicted of trying to kill her husband twice— once by rat poison and then by a gunshot — and is now seeking clemency, but a local prosecutor strongly opposes the request.
Misty Addair, 38, of Bluff City, was found guilty in 2015 of two counts of attempted premeditated murder and was ordered to serve 15 years in prison. The conviction meant she couldn’t seek probation or parole and must serve the entire sentence, according to Sullivan County Dis-trict Attorney General Barry Staubus.
The mother of two is now seeking clemency, either through a pardon or commutation, and a hearing is scheduled for Jan 29.
“I strongly oppose clemency for Misty Addair,” Staubus wrote in a letter to the Tennessee Board of Parole, which includes the Executive Clemency Board.
The prosecutor said Addair attempted to murder her husband, identified in court records as Stephen Addair, by two different means.
First, the woman slowly poisoned him with rat poisoning, and when that didn’t work, she shot him, rendering him a paraplegic and left him for dead, Staubus said.
