BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College said late Friday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student has been home, outside of Southwest Virginia, since Thursday, March 12, and was tested by the student’s physician earlier this week, according to a news release from Bluefield College.
The college immediately notified the Tazewell County Health Department. Their staff has begun a tracing protocol to track the student’s movements while on campus and determine others who could have come in contact with the student.
"We ask that you not panic at this news," the release states. "Instead, please take a moment to evaluate your health condition. Remember, protocols are in place to assist you in doing this."
For students who remain on campus, the Tazewell County Health Department representative said there is no need for self- or mandatory-quarantine.
No one in far Southwest Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
