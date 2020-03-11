BRISTOL, Va. - Farm and Fun Time, a live music variety show produced in the Twin City, will begin airing April 4 on Blue Ridge PBS.
The show is produced at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and features a mixture of national and regional musicians, plus news about regional agriculture. BCM officials made the announcement this morning.
"Syndicating Farm and Fun Time is the next step in our organization's growth," Executive Director Leah Ross said during a media conference.
It will air each Saturday at 7 p.m. and 13 shows have been accepted for 2020, Director of Programming Sherry Spradlin said.
"Our viewers requested more local and regional programming and more music programming, so we're thrilled to add Farm and Fun Time," Spradlin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.