BRISTOL, Va. - Farm and Fun Time, a live music variety show produced in the Twin City, will begin airing April 4 on Blue Ridge PBS.

The show is produced at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and features a mixture of national and regional musicians, plus news about regional agriculture. BCM officials made the announcement this morning.

"Syndicating Farm and Fun Time is the next step in our organization's growth," Executive Director Leah Ross said during a media conference.

It will air each Saturday at 7 p.m. and 13 shows have been accepted for 2020, Director of Programming Sherry Spradlin said.

"Our viewers requested more local and regional programming and more music programming, so we're thrilled to add Farm and Fun Time," Spradlin said.

