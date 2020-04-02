BRISTOL, Tenn.—A Blountville woman was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 11 near Bristol, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
Shirley Krull, 76, died following the crash that occurred near Deck Valley Road. Krull was driving a Hyundai Sonata and failed to yield to a Ford F350 truck, which was pulling an empty cow trailer, the THP said in a report. The vehicles collided and both came to rest off the roadway.
The truck’s driver, Chase Standfill, 24, of Bristol, Virginia, was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.
