BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Blountville man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Sheriff’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being transmitted from the home of 38-year-old Thomas Joseph Lisk in the 700 block of Buffalo Road, according to the release.

Investigators served Lisk with a search warrant on Thursday and seized several electronic devices from the residence. Lisk was interviewed by detectives and admitted to possessing, downloading and transmitting images of young children engaged in sexual activity, according to the statement.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Investigators believe there may be additional victims of sexual offenses in other jurisdictions, the release states.

Lisk is incarcerated at the Sullivan County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this matter should contact Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Harrison at 423-279-7506.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments