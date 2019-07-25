JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.—A Blountville man has been charged with aggravated robbery following an incident at a Johnson City Walmart.
Daniel W. Brown, 39, had also been charged with driving on a revoked license and unlawful possession without a prescription. Police said a loss prevention associate confronted him at the Browns Mill Road store after he selected merchandise and proceeded to leave the store.
When the woman confronted Brown, she said he presented a knife and turned the blade toward her. He then fled the scene, but was later arrested. Brown is being held on $10,000 bail at the Washington County Detention Center.