BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, the Blountville toddler at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert, remains under investigation.
The child's body was found March 6 on property belonging to relatives of the child's mother, Megan Boswell, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
There have been no updates to the case since the remains were positively identified, the TBI said.
"I do know that the investigation is still ongoing," said Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
The TBI and Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus confirmed the case remains ongoing.
The Sheriff's Office was first alerted by the Department of Children's Services that Evelyn was missing on Feb. 18. She hadn't been seen by certain family members since December.
Megan Boswell is currently held at the Sullivan County jail on a false reporting charge. Officials said she provided false information during the investigation into Evelyn's disappearance.
Megan Boswell has a hearing Sullivan County Criminal Court on May 8. Her mother, Angela Boswell, and Angela Boswell's boyfriend, William McCloud, also face charges. They were charged with theft of a vehicle during the investigation.
No charges have been filed in relation to the child's death.
