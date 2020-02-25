BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is scheduled to attend a rally Friday evening at Tri-Cities Airport.

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, is scheduled to speak during the 6:30 p.m., rally at Tri-City Aviation, 350 Aviation Dr., a campaign official confirmed today. The event will open to the public at 5:45 p.m.

It is to be one of three stops across Tennessee in advance of the March 3 Super Tuesday Democratic primary.

“Tennessee is often ignored by Democratic presidential contenders, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mike back for his fourth trip to the state,” said Mike Bloomberg 2020 Tennessee State Director Courtney Wheeler in a written statement. “Our field team connects with voters every day, and it’s clear that they want a president who is committed to working with our local leaders to solve our biggest challenges. It is also clear that Mike is the only candidate with a proven track record of uniting people with differing views and delivering results.”

Bloomberg is also scheduled to appear at Memphis at 9 a.m. and Clarksville at 1:30 p.m.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments