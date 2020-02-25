BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is scheduled to attend a rally Friday evening at Tri-Cities Airport.
Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, is scheduled to speak during the 6:30 p.m., rally at Tri-City Aviation, 350 Aviation Dr., a campaign official confirmed today. The event will open to the public at 5:45 p.m.
It is to be one of three stops across Tennessee in advance of the March 3 Super Tuesday Democratic primary.
“Tennessee is often ignored by Democratic presidential contenders, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mike back for his fourth trip to the state,” said Mike Bloomberg 2020 Tennessee State Director Courtney Wheeler in a written statement. “Our field team connects with voters every day, and it’s clear that they want a president who is committed to working with our local leaders to solve our biggest challenges. It is also clear that Mike is the only candidate with a proven track record of uniting people with differing views and delivering results.”
Bloomberg is also scheduled to appear at Memphis at 9 a.m. and Clarksville at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.