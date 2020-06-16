The Marsh Regional Blood Center will hold a series of blood drives through the remainder of June, according to a news release.

The donation events throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia come amid a national blood supply shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marsh has implemented physical distancing, sanitization and other measures to limit possible exposure to the virus, the release states.

Steps are also being taken to prevent people who are not feeling well from reaching donation areas, according to the release.

All donors are required to wear a face covering.

Marsh requires donors to be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.

Those with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate, according to the release.

