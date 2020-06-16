Blood drives

Blood drives are scheduled for the following locations:

Today

» Bill Lawson – State Farm Insurance, Kingsport, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday

» Universal Fibers, Bristol, Virginia, 7 a.m.-noon

» Home Pride, Bristol, Virginia, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Call 423-990-0004 for an appointment.

Friday

» Strongwell, Bristol, Virginia, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 423-990-0004 for an appointment.

» Serco, Clintwood, Virginia, 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Monday, June 22

» Norton Community Hospital, Norton, Virginia, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

» Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Virginia, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mobile unit will be parked in front of the hospital. Call 423-990-0004 for an appointment.

» Tazewell Community Hospital, Tazewell, Virginia, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

» Food City, Pennington Gap, Virginia, noon-6 p.m.

» Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee

Friday, June 26

» Sandy Ridge Fire Department, Coeburn, Virginia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

» Honda Kingsport, Kingsport, 8 a.m.-noon

» Toyota of Kingsport, Kingsport, Tennessee, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

» Black Wolf Harley Davidson, Bristol, Virginia, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

» Boones Creek Christian Church, Gray, Virginia, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, June 29

» VFP Concrete Shelter Division, Duffield, Virginia, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

» Addilyn Memorial United Methodist Church, Bristol, Tennessee, 1-6 p.m.

» Greeneville Community Hospital East, Greeneville, Tennessee, noon-6 p.m. Mobile unit will be parked in front of the hospital.