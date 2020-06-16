The Marsh Regional Blood Center will hold a series of blood drives through the remainder of June, according to a news release.
The donation events throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia come amid a national blood supply shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marsh has implemented physical distancing, sanitization and other measures to limit possible exposure to the virus, the release states.
Steps are also being taken to prevent people who are not feeling well from reaching donation areas, according to the release.
All donors are required to wear a face covering.
Marsh requires donors to be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.
Those with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.