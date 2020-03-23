BRISTOL, Tenn. — As the COVID-19 pandemic forces people to avoid public gatherings, health officials are urging healthy individuals to consider going out for at least one activity: donating blood.
Hundreds of blood drives across the country were canceled in recent weeks while campuses and workplaces closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Organizations like the American Red Cross now face what’s being called a severe blood shortage.
In an effort to get ahead of local shortages, the Marsh Regional Blood Center issued a call earlier this month for donations and held a drive Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“Nationally, everyone is worried about a blood shortage because of the virus, so we put out a plea to the community to help us out,” said Steffanie Sukel, technical manager at Marsh Regional Blood Center. “Moving forward, we don’t know how things are going to be, so we want to have a surplus to be able to have a good blood supply for all of our hospitals.”
Marsh Regional provides blood to 25 medical facilities, 12 cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky. At the moment, Sukel said inventory levels are good, but they want to be proactive.
Running a blood drive in accordance with social distancing recommendations required some extra precautions Monday as organizers worked to keep donors and staff safe.
When potential donors arrived, some were asked to stay in their vehicles, and they were sent a text when there was space at a registration tent.
Staff asked prescreening questions to determine whether donors had any symptoms of illness and took temperatures toward the start of the process to prevent anyone with a fever from moving forward.
Once donors registered, they were seated in a waiting area on folding chairs spaced 8 feet apart.
And when it came time to draw blood, only two donors were allowed in each of the three donation buses.
The extensive procedures led to some waits, but donors said they appreciated the steps being taken.
“They’re doing the best that they know how to try to keep everybody safe and healthy and everything like that, which is good,” said Eddie Davidson, a 54-year-old Bristol, Tennessee resident. “I’m glad that they’re doing it this way.”
Davidson sat under a large white tent outside the race track and waited for his turn to donate in one of the mobile units.
“I’m washing my hands and making sure when we touch a door or something like that, keep your hands sanitized,” he said about his response to the pandemic. “I am a plumber, and I do that anyways because I don’t want to spread germs … When I get home, I kick off my shoes, take off my clothes, take them and throw them in the washing machine and take a shower, before you do anything else.”
In the midst of this crisis, some felt like donating blood was a tangible, meaningful way to make a positive impact.
“There’s not a whole lot right now we can do, so I felt like it was something that I could do,” said Matanette Greever, 70, of Bristol, Tennessee.
After having her blood drawn, Greever munched on some crackers and sipped a can of Coke that she chose from the snacks provided to donors.
“I know there’s a lot of people that are hurting right now because they can’t go to work,and they have families to take care of, parents have children at home that they’re not used to having at home, and as a retired teacher, I understand,” she said.
Virginia’s public schools are shut down for the rest of the academic year, and school districts in Northeast Tennessee are on extended closings. In Bristol and Sullivan County, students are out of class through at least April 3.
Greever said her daily life has been impacted by the coronavirus — she’s practicing social distancing, and her church sends regular communications to the congregation, although they’re not meeting in person.
Although she’s trying to stay home, she said she felt safe coming out to Monday’s drive.
“I was impressed,” Greever said. “They are observing the social distancing, they are very conscious of sanitation and wiping everything down. When you get up out of a chair, they wipe it off. When you got up out of the bed in [the mobile unit], they wipe everything down.”
Beyond Monday’s drive at BMS, Sukel, with Marsh Regional, said regular donors are still needed.
The organization’s donor centers in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We need people to turn out in force and donate,” Don Campbell, director of Marsh Regional, said in a news release. “Nationally, blood drives are being canceled, and hospitals and health systems are in urgent need for donations. This could turn into an unprecedented blood shortage, unless our donors come out and give as soon as they can.”
