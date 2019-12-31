BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Blind Boys of Alabama and Jim Messina will perform shows at the Paramount Bristol this spring, according to an announcement the theater made Tuesday.
The Blind Boys will perform 8 p.m. March 27.
The award-winning gospel music group is “known for crossing multiple musical boundaries with their remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince and Tom Waits,” the news release states.
Messina will perform at the Paramount at 8 p.m. April 25. Known for a 50-year career in folk, rock and country music, Messina “has left an indelible mark on the music world,” according to the release.
Member early access tickets for both shows went on sale Tuesday, and public ticket sales start noon Friday.
