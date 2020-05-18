There has been a lot of discussion regarding the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia) in the last few days.
Of course, when you give an insect a name like “murder hornet,” that is bound to get people’s attention.
Here are some facts about this insect. First and foremost, for our area, it has never been found here. While we have European hornets, which are fairly large, they are not the same insect. According to James Mason from the Virginia Tech entomology department, we have the following information.
This insect has not been found in Virginia or in the U.S. outside of Washington state. Vespa mandarinia has no approved common name in the U.S. yet. This hornet is about 2 inches long, and its range is currently China, Japan and Southeast Asia, with isolated unconfirmed reports in Russia, India and Pakistan. In the fall of 2019, a nest was found in Nanaimo in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and it was destroyed in September 2019. No adults were subsequently found in British Columbia. Later in the fall of 2019 (November), a single hornet was seen less than 10 miles away in Canada. In the winter of 2019, less than 40 miles from the nest, one dead hornet worker was found in Washington state. The dead hornet found in Washington seems to be from a local nest or, less likely, blown in by prevailing Pacific winds/fronts.
This species, when established, can be a major problem for beekeepers, as it takes advantage of hives by attacking them in the spring and fall when they are more vulnerable. In the spring, it grabs individual worker bees, and in the fall, it attacks a hive en masse, killing the worker bees and then attacking the bee brood to use as a food source.
We do NOT expect to see Vespa mandarinia in the foreseeable future as a result of the isolated finds in the Pacific Northwest.
If you think you see anything unusual, take a quality photograph and send it to your local Extension office.
If you can safely collect the specimen intact, do so, and take it to your county Extension office. USDA APHIS PPQ plays a major role in intercepting potential pests at the border from shipments from overseas.
Also, invasive species remain a priority for State Departments of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension in every state, as well as federal and university research scientists.
