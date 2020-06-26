BRISTOL, Va. — A popular bakery in downtown Bristol is closed until further notice due to a COVID-19 case.
The Blackbird Bakery posted a sign on its door on Friday afternoon. The restaurant, located on Piedmont Avenue in Bristol, said a staff member has tested positive for the virus.
The restaurant is closing until further notice, the sign states. Previous orders for June 26-27 will be available, the sign adds.
