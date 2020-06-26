Blackbird Bakery
BY ROBERT SORRELL | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Va. — A popular bakery in downtown Bristol is closed until further notice due to a COVID-19 case.

The Blackbird Bakery posted a sign on its door on Friday afternoon. The restaurant, located on Piedmont Avenue in Bristol, said a staff member has tested positive for the virus.

The restaurant is closing until further notice, the sign states. Previous orders for June 26-27 will be available, the sign adds.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments