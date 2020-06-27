BRISTOL, Va. — Blackbird Bakery, a popular eatery in downtown Bristol, is closed until further notice due to a COVID-19 case.
On Friday afternoon, the bakery, located at the corner of Piedmont Avenue and Cumberland Street, posted signs on its doors. A staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus at the center of a worldwide pandemic.
The restaurant will remain closed until further notice, the sign states. In addition, the sign said previous orders for June 26-27 will still be available.
Blackbird Bakery, like many area eateries, had been closed during the height of stay-at-home orders. The restaurant reopened on May 8 and was operating on limited hours. By early June, the eatery also had limited indoor seating, according to posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The restaurant was looking forward to opening 24 hours a day again once Gov. Ralph Northam moves the state into phase 3 of reopening.
Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District, couldn’t confirm that a positive COVID-19 case has been reported.
COVID-19 is not transmitted through food, so in restaurants where workers have tested positive, there is no concern about eating the food, Shelton said late Friday. The virus is spread through respiratory droplets, so if the workers in restaurants are wearing masks, they are protecting their customers, she added.
When someone tests positive for COVID-19, there is an investigation to see who may have been exposed as a close contact. People who have been determined as possibly exposed would be contacted by the Health Department, Shelton said.
