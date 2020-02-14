BRISTOL, Tenn. - New headliners including Blackberry Smoke, Dr. Dog, Yola and The SteelDrivers were announced this morning for this year's 20th anniversary Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
With the earliest lineup reveal in festival history, organizers unveiled the more than 100 acts scheduled to play downtown Bristol Sept. 11-13.
"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we marvel at how Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion has affected so much positive change in our region," said Leah Ross, BCM Executive Director. BCM is the parent nonprofit organization of the festival, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and WBCM Radio Bristol. "Our downtown has gone from shuttered buildings to thriving businesses. New boutique hotel projects, craft breweries and restaurants - and a festival that draws over 40,000 music lovers each year. Yet with all that growth, we've managed to remain authentic as a music festival and as a community. People come here to pay homage to our great music heritage because they know how important Bristol is to music history."
In December event organizers revealed 30 bands scheduled to perform at this year’s event which included Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Rhonda Vincent and Lonesome River Band.
Visit BristolRhythm2020.com for more information.
