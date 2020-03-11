BRISTOL, Va. — A popular, locally produced musical variety program will soon be available to TV viewers across much of Virginia.
“Bristol Farm and Fun Time,” a live music show produced each month at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol will begin airing on Blue Ridge PBS starting April 4. The hourlong show is scheduled each Saturday at 7 p.m., and the regional public broadcasting affiliate has picked up 13 shows for 2020, Programming Director Sherry Spradlin said Wednesday.
“Our viewers and members who support PBS have wanted more local content, local-regional. This is a wonderful partnership with the Birthplace of Country Music, and Blue Ridge PBS and I expect it to be very well-received within the community and our service area,” Spradlin said following the formal announcement.
Based in Roanoke, Blue Ridge PBS serves about 4 million viewers, including about 42% of the state in Southwest Virginia and border areas of Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and North Carolina.
Spradlin said their intent is to offer the program to other PBS stations across the rest of Virginia and the region, including Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and West Virginia.
“We’ll start out regionally and then see if we can offer it nationally,” Spradlin said.
It becomes the region’s second music-themed show airing on PBS. “Song of the Mountains,” which is produced monthly at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, is in its 16th season of airing on PBS affiliates across the country, according to its website. “Song of the Mountains” showcases bluegrass, old-time and Americana music.
“Farm and Fun Time” was originally the name of a locally produced live radio show from the 1940s and 1950s that helped launch the careers of the Stanley Brothers, Jim and Jesse McReynolds and Flatt and Scruggs.
BCM officials revived the name to accompany its monthly live music show produced in the museum’s 100-seat performance theater.
“This will introduce us to a whole new audience and bring a lot of recognition and we think a lot of tourism to Bristol,” Executive Director Leah Ross said.
She added that they’ve been working for the past two years on this effort.
The announcement coincided with the kickoff of Radio Bristol’s annual fundraising drive. Tickets are sold out for tonight’s “Farm and Fun Time” show taping featuring Jim Lauderdale. The drive will continue for several weeks. Pledges may be made at ListenRadioBristol.org or by calling 1-833-458-8274.
