WISE, Va. — A man who authorities said was the subject of a two-hour manhunt, which resulted in a lockdown of Mountain Empire Community College earlier this year, pleaded guilty Monday to all counts.

David Dewayne Scott, 44, of Big Stone Gap, pleaded guilty in Wise County Circuit Court to possession of a weapon by a violent felon, stealing the firearm, brandishing the weapon, recklessly handling the gun and discharging it in an occupied dwelling. He also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

On March 30, police said Scott stole a gun, pointed it at his sister and then shot through a home’s window. He then fled into the woods near the college, leading to the manhunt and lockdown, police said.

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, and he could face up to 39 years in prison. 

