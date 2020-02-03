BRISTOL, Va. — Longtime Bristol eatery Big Eddie’s Deli has closed.
The restaurant’s last day of business was Sunday, which allowed customers to enjoy their subs on Super Bowl Sunday, one of its co-owners said in a statement Monday.
Big Eddie’s was known for its subs and sandwiches, including the “Big Daddy,” a 2-foot sub featuring various meats and cheeses.
The business started on Euclid Avenue in 1980 before moving to Sullins Street off Commonwealth Avenue in 2015.
Sarah Wingard and daughters Maggie Hall, Rachel Gibson and Anna Weatherly purchased the restaurant that year from Eddie and Brenda Miller.
“While this was a difficult decision, what’s important is that we are proud to have been a part of this community for so many years. Big Eddie’s Deli is a name our customers have known and loved for four decades,” Hall said.
“We are so grateful to have worked with many wonderful employees while operating this business. We also thank our loyal customers who have supported this locally owned business for many years. It is because of them the Big Eddie’s Deli name has been a part of this community for so long,” she added.
