BRISTOL, Tenn. — Electronics retailer Best Buy plans to open its new location at The Pinnacle complex in Bristol, Tennessee on Jan. 24.
Customers can start shopping at 10 a.m., a company spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Best Buy announced plans last year to relocate to The Pinnacle from the Highlands shopping center in Washington County, Virginia, located near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. The company also closed its Kingsport store.
Best Buy’s regular business hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The retailer’s new 30,000-square-foot store is the latest business to join The Pinnacle, located off Interstate 81 at Exit 74. Waffle House opened earlier this month, and more businesses are slated to come this year, including a T-Mobile store and a Buddy’s bar-b-q.
Since opening in 2014, The Pinnacle has grown to include over 70 businesses.
The Pinnacle publicized data Tuesday showing a growth in visitors last year. An estimated 5,230,450 people visited the complex in 2019, a 5.1% increase over the previous year, according to a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.