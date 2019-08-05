BRISTOL, Tenn. — Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy confirmed Monday it’s relocating its Bristol location to The Pinnacle development in early 2020 and closing its Kingsport store.
At 30,000 square feet, the new store will be larger than the current store in Bristol, Virginia, which totals 20,000 square feet, Best Buy spokesman Jeff Shelman said Monday. He said Best Buy is aiming for a January or February opening date.
“Our customers will have a larger assortment of products,” including home appliances and computer products, Shelman said.
Employees at the current location at Highlands Shopping Center will be able to transfer to the new store, Shelman said.
Two other stores, Old Navy and Bed Bath & Beyond, moved from the Highlands center to The Pinnacle.
Best Buy also plans to close its location at the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center. The company is not renewing its lease and plans to close Nov. 2, Shelman said.
He added that Best Buy is working to help employees in Kingsport transfer to the company’s Johnson City store, and they’re hoping to have spots available at the Bristol, Tennessee, store as well.
“We’re essentially taking two 20,000-square-foot stores … and combining them into one bigger and better store for customers,” Shelman said.
It was first reported in June that a Best Buy store might be in the works for The Pinnacle based on a site plan and building permit documents for a 30,000-square-foot building approved for a parcel of land at 567 Pinnacle Parkway, east of the existing CarMax. However, Best Buy declined to comment until it signed a lease.
The Pinnacle, off Interstate 81 at Exit 74, opened in 2014 and has become a regional shopping destination, with retailers including Bass Pro Shops and Belk and several restaurants.