Believe in Bristol, the downtown’s Main Street program, is asking supporters to provide financial support in the wake of canceled fundraising events, including this week’s Celebrate Bristol Star Spangled Celebration.
In late May, the nonprofit downtown marketing and promotional organization canceled the traditional Independence Day events, which included a parade, live music and fireworks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It previously switched the monthly Border Bash downtown concert series to online only, also due to health concerns.
On Monday, the organization issued an email appeal for donations. Board President Sara Beth Hitt wrote about that the public health pandemic has significantly impacted businesses, even though this area has reported significantly fewer cases than other parts of either Tennessee or Virginia.
“COVID-19 has [also] been hard on our organization, especially as we had to make very difficult decisions on behalf of the Bristol community and cancel several much-loved events throughout the summer, including the Celebrate Bristol Star Spangled Celebration,” Hitt wrote. “This decision took a major toll on our organization, both on our spirit and our financial sustainability.”
The organization has been a catalyst for the continued renewal of downtown.
“That means you, my dear friend, are being called into action — support revitalization, support development, support community promotions, support our heritage — and we are asking you to choose to be a believer by investing your money in Believe in Bristol. I want to challenge you to financially support our organization with however much you can give,” she wrote. “A contribution to Believe in Bristol ensures a bright future for your downtown and continued success for the Bristol community at large. Your contribution is truly an investment in the future of our community and provides tangible and vital support to our vision.”
Hitt said the organization continues working to promote awareness of downtown merchants, many that were closed for months or operated well below normal levels due to stay-at-home guidance, forced closures and limitations on public gatherings.
“COVID-19 has had a major impact on our downtown, as businesses have had to close their doors for several months and some have sadly not been able to reopen,” Hitt wrote. “Throughout this time, Believe in Bristol has worked to help them in a variety of ways, including communicating with our community about ways to support the downtown businesses and helping them with local and national grant and aid opportunities.”
