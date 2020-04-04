Though much of downtown Bristol is reeling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Believe in Bristol is doing everything it can to help businesses and keep the spirit of downtown alive, the organization’s executive director told Bristol Tennessee City Council during a teleconferenced meeting Friday.
Just a month ago, BIB Director Maggie Elliot said she planned to tell council members about all the wonderful things going on downtown.
“The current status of downtown is one we couldn’t have imagined up in our worst of nightmares,” Elliot said. “Each day, or at least it feels like it, we receive an update from another one of our businesses about closing their doors to the public for the foreseeable future, and we’ve been trying to navigate what our role is during this pandemic.”
On the Believe in Bristol website, 25 downtown businesses as well as the Bristol Public Library and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum were listed as temporarily closed as of Friday afternoon.
But Elliot also talked about what BIB is doing to help. As of Thursday, 13 downtown businesses had started the application process for the emergency loans offered through the agency, Downtown Bristol Redevelopment Loan Fund and People Inc., though no loan checks have been written yet.
She said BIB anticipates restrictions for small businesses will go on longer than some have the means for but they will continue to be a resource to them in whatever way they can.
Elliot said Believe in Bristol also needs support from council. She said they have lost two months or more of fundraising as they approach the end of the fiscal year. She said it asked the city to fund $50,000 in the next fiscal year as it did during the current one.
Councilwoman Lea Powers said BIB performs a vital role and once the city emerges from the ongoing crisis, the organization will be needed more than ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.