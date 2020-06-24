Honeybees are essential to the food chain, working as some of the most efficient pollinators in nature. Beekeepers in Bland, Smyth and Wythe counties are hard at work ensuring that the honeybees they care for are thriving.
“We have a fairly stable bee population right now,” said soon-to-be 93-year-old Eural Clippard of Crockett.
Clippard has been keeping bees since he was 8 or 10 years old, learning about bees from his mother and his grandfather. He remembers in years past that most farmers had a hive of bees or two on their land.
Since he is no longer able to care for his bees, Clippard has sold several hives, but he did rescue four swarms this year and has some bees still under his watchful eye.
Since about 1980, parasitic mites have threatened the bee population.
“It used to be you could get a hive, keep the supers on them, and they would take care of themselves,” Clippard said. “Now bees take some attention. You have to check on the queen and keep a close check on the bees.”
He uses both chemical and organic treatments to rid his bees of mites, one of the most serious threats to the bee population.
“There used to be a lot of bees in the woods, called feral or wild bees, but now you see very few,” Clippard said. “They can’t make it on their own, and the few that have made it don’t last long and are not very productive. Most bees in the woods now come from hives people have. They don’t last but a couple of years in the woods before mites wipe them out.”
Many people keep bees because they enjoy the honey. Clippard is one beekeeper who likes the honey and shares it with others. He also recognizes the importance of honeybees in pollination.
“Bees are very efficient at pollination, transferring pollen from a male blossom to a female blossom. Bees and pollination are essential for plants to bear fruit,” Clippard said.
As he nears the end of his days working actively with bees, Clippard has some advice for those who want to get into beekeeping.
“You need to pay bees a lot of attention for the first two years. You can read up on it all you want, but you don’t know what it is until you get your hands in them,” he said.
Marion’s Jeff Wyatt, a beekeeper for 25 years, agrees.
Inexperienced beekeepers need to “find a mentor so they can know what is going on. Trial and error is not the way to keep bees,” Wyatt said, pointing out that a lot of young beekeepers are needed.
Wyatt, 73, bought his first hive from a Sears Roebuck catalog in the mid-1970s. His father and grandfather had honeybees, and his daughter helps him with his bees.
The bee population is currently “in a little bit of trouble. The mites have really hurt the longevity of bees. When people stop keeping bees, that’s the end of the road. Wild hives can’t make it for more than a year and a half or two,” Wyatt said.
Both organic and chemical treatments are available to control mites, but Wyatt prefers organic.
“The queen now only lasts about a year. The chemicals used for mites affect the male bees, causing them to not fertilize the queen bee. The sperm count of male bees is dropping. This is attributed to the chemicals used to control mites,” Wyatt explained.
Other insects and birds and small animals such as raccoons and skunks are also a threat to bees.
“When you are at the bottom of the food chain, there’s a lot out to get you,” he said.
Colony collapse is also a threat.
“I have lost bees to colony collapse. The bees are all fine one day, and a couple of weeks later, you go back, and the bees are all gone,” Wyatt added, pointing out that the cause of colony collapse is not really understood.
He has 65 to 70 hives and sells honey and also sells bees in the spring.
He has rescued a lot of bee swarms through the years.
“The bees reproduce by swarming. When they get crowded in a hive, the old queen and some of the bees leave and form a new colony somewhere else,” he explained.
Wyatt and other beekeepers like him recognize the important role bees play and share a well-deserved respect for the busy workers.
“A lot of crops can’t function without honeybees to pollinate them. The almond crop in California can’t exist without bees, and other [fruits], such as apples, blueberries and strawberries, need pollinators to produce,” he said.
Bland County beekeeper Jonny Wright possesses a profound respect for the honeybees he keeps and the work they do to increase food production.
“The large majority of our food requires pollination to produce. A decline in pollination decreases the amount of food produced by crops,” Wright said, pointing out that honeybees are excellent pollinators.
This is Wright’s second year keeping bees. One of his neighbors in Wythe County was going to pick up a package of bees in North Carolina and sparked Wright’s interest. He researched beekeeping on the internet, took a training class through the Mountain Empire Beekeepers Association and found a mentor with years of knowledge he was willing to share.
During his first year keeping bees, Wright focused on getting his starter colonies healthy and building up his bees. He hopes to have honey to sell this year and has a future goal of being in a position to sell excess bees. He currently has 13 hives on his Ceres property and caught one swarm in a swarm box earlier in the year.
“You start paying attention to a lot of things you never paid attention to before until you started keeping bees. Bees are really fascinating creatures. I really enjoy working with them and learning every day about them and the environment in which they live,” Wright said.
Calling the keeping of bees “a little challenging at the moment,” Wright pointed out that pesticides, disease, weather, mites and small hive beetles all impact the bee colonies, as do predators such as birds, raccoons, skunks and bears.
“One of the big things is bears. It seems like bears are on every corner,” he said.
Wright monitors his hives to understand what is going on with the bee colony, watching for disease and pests and making sure the colony has enough to eat. He believes mites are a big contributor to colony collapse and monitors his hives closely, treating for mites as needed.
Wright enjoys beekeeping and encourages others who want to begin the practice to find a beekeepers course, preferably one with hands-on instruction, to take and to find a good mentor.
“A beekeeper with experience can really help you to learn and gain some expertise yourself. Beekeeping is a lot of fun. I really enjoy doing it,” Wright said.
