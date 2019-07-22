ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s Beef ‘O’Brady’s location is slated to open next week near the Abingdon Cinemall.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is a franchise of family-themed sports pubs that feature a menu of wings, fresh Angus burgers, salads, pizza and flatbreads, along with a kids’ menu and a full bar.
The restaurant chain currently operates 172 locations in 23 states, including nearby Tennessee locations at Elizabethton, Johnson City and Kingsport.
Abingdon’s location, 735 E. Main St., is a branch venture for Abingdon businessman Steve Weston, who moved to the area from Florida in 1996 and opened the Abingdon Cinemall near Abingdon High School about 20 years ago.
Beef ‘O’Brady’s in Abingdon opens Monday, July 29.